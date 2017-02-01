St. Paul's Original Coney Island restaurant opening Saturday -- for one day only
Why should you go? "Because it's like walking into an Edward Hopper painting," said Aaron Rubenstein, a historic preservation consultant, and program coordinator at Historic Saint Paul. "It's remarkably preserved, and it's adorable, and fabulous.
