St. Paul's Original Coney Island rest...

St. Paul's Original Coney Island restaurant opening Saturday -- for one day only

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Why should you go? "Because it's like walking into an Edward Hopper painting," said Aaron Rubenstein, a historic preservation consultant, and program coordinator at Historic Saint Paul. "It's remarkably preserved, and it's adorable, and fabulous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) 12 hr PJM 61
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A... Jan 22 This Needs To Stop 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Jan 16 MIO 162
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan 5 what happened ren... 3
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Jan '17 The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Jan '17 Koopoo 2
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC