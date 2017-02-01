St. Paul's Grand Round project gets $10.5M boost
Work on the Grand Round bicycle and pedestrian trail project in St. Paul has picked up $10.5 million in federal funding for a future construction phase. The money from the federal Transportation Improvement Program will pay for sidewalks, bike trails and pedestrian improvements along Como Avenue and Johnson Parkway, which are the northwest and eastern portions of the 27-mile Grand Round route.
