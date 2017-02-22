St. Paul police investigating 3 armed home invasion robberies
St. Paul police are investigating a series of armed home invasion robberies recently reported on the city's East Side, including one in which a 62-year-old man faked a heart attack so the robber would untie him. Investigators are working to determine whether the cases are connected, identify suspects and catch those responsible, police spokesman Steve Linders said Wednesday.
