St. Paul officer charged for punching girl is booked, released from county jail
The St. Paul police officer charged with punching a possibly suicidal 14-year-old girl outside a shelter for sexually exploited girls was booked into and released from the Ramsey County jail Friday. Michael P. Soucheray II, 38, of Woodbury, was charged in January via summons, meaning he was allowed to appear at the jail for booking on his own volition before his first court date.
