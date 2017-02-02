St. Paul mother sobs through plea in ...

St. Paul mother sobs through plea in death of infant son

A young mother broke down sobbing while on the stand in Ramsey County District Court Thursday as she described how she killed her infant son and then tried to kill herself while suffering from postpartum depression now more than a year ago. Shwe Htoo, 23, of St. Paul, entered a guilty plea to the charge of first-degree manslaughter during the two-hour hearing.

