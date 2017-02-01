St. Paul mother pleads guilty to smothering infant son
The Ramsey County Attorney's office says 23-year-old Shwe Htoo entered her plea Thursday in the November 2015 death of her 5-week-old son, Michael Kyaw Htoo. Htoo initially was ruled incompetent to stand trial but later was found competent.
