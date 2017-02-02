St. Paul man charged in shooting death outside bar
A St. Paul man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Dayton's Bluff bar Sunday night. St. Paul police were called to the St. Paul Saloon at 11:36 p.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting.
