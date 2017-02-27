St. Paul lawyer jailed after jogger s...

St. Paul lawyer jailed after jogger struck, killed has brain tumors, friend says

21 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

The driver jailed in a crash that killed a jogger last week in St. Paul has since been hospitalized and found to have brain tumors, according to a friend. A drug-recognition officer at the scene wrote in a search warrant that Peter Holmes Berge, 60, appeared "to be under the influence of one or more substances and is unsafe to drive a motor vehicle."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

