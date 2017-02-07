St. Paul considers new uses for old police training facility

City leaders, who had planned to demolish the public safety annex at 100 E. 10th St. and turn the site into a park, announced Monday that they were reconsidering that plan because of developers' interest in downtown and the mayor's push for job creation. "Due to increased interest in the redevelopment of older buildings for modern office space, we are pressing pause on the initial demolition plan to fully explore the possibility of reuse," Mayor Chris Coleman said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.