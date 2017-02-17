SE Minnesota Day at the Capitol is March 8
Residents from across Southeast Minnesota will travel to St. Paul next month for the chance to meet with area lawmakers. Southeast Minnesota Day at the Capitol will be March 8. The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with regional chambers and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce for the daylong event.
