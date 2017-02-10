Rallies on both sides set for today at St. Paul Planned Parenthood
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of protesters on opposite sides of the abortion debate planned to hold competing rallies early Saturday at Planned Parenthood's regional St. Paul headquarters. The protests will pit "I Stand With Planned Parenthood" vs. the "National Defund PP Rally."
