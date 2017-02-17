Police unit, craft brewery commit to ...

Police unit, craft brewery commit to St. Paul Macy's

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The Wabasha Center, the temporary name of the redeveloped Macy's store in St. Paul, will be home to the Minnesota Wild, a St. Paul Police Department unit and a craft brewery, and six other tenants. Minneapolis-based Hempel Cos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. 19 hr Matthew 1
Racist Rep Keith Ellison 19 hr Matthew 3
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14) Feb 5 Phart In Jail 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Feb 2 PJM 61
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC