Police unit, craft brewery commit to St. Paul Macy's
The Wabasha Center, the temporary name of the redeveloped Macy's store in St. Paul, will be home to the Minnesota Wild, a St. Paul Police Department unit and a craft brewery, and six other tenants. Minneapolis-based Hempel Cos.
