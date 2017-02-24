Police trying to ID man they say robbed 13 St. Paul stores, assaulted clerks
A man has robbed 13 stores in St. Paul in three weeks, taking cartons of cigarettes and assaulting workers, police said Friday. St. Paul police want the public's help to find a man who's been robbing stores of cigarettes and assaulting workers throughout the city and in neighboring municipalities.
