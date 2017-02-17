PHOTOS: A Day Without Immigrants acro...

PHOTOS: A Day Without Immigrants across the country

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Jose Duron makes his way past a closed down Antojigos Mexicanos at Plaza Santa Cecilia as latinos nationwide protest with "A Day Without Immigrants" Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to Americaa TMs economy and way of life, and many businesses closed in solidarity, in a nationwide protest called A Day Without Immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Fri Matthew 1
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Fri Matthew 3
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14) Feb 5 Phart In Jail 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Feb 2 PJM 61
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC