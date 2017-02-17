Pawn shop, payday lender close, leave St. Paul strip mall empty
On Feb. 20, Pawn America will close a 15,000-square-foot pawn shop that has served as the sole major tenant of 1855 Suburban Ave. for the past four years. An affiliated Payday America lending and check cashing operation will close with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
