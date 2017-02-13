New St. Paul housing/retail?
A St. Paul developer plans to buy three buildings near the corner of Syndicate Street and Grand Avenue to build a housing and retail complex. At Home Apartments of St. Paul has purchase agreements for two houses and a two-story office building west across Syndicate Street from the strip mall that contains Kowalski's Grand Avenue Market and Wine Shop.
