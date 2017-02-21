New Democratic Party Chair Thomas Per...

New Democratic Party Chair Thomas Perez Was Cited By Congress For...

After a length and contentious campaign, the Democratic Party has chosen Thomas Perez, who served as Labor Secretary and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights under President Obama, as its new chairman over Congressman Keith Ellison. Perez was seen as the more establishment choice, given his ties to Obama and Hillary Clinton and Ellison's incendiary history.

