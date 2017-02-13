Miss Pre-Teen Koochiching County sear...

Miss Pre-Teen Koochiching County search announced

Young girls between the ages of 9 and 12 years are encouraged to fill out their application in order to represent her county at the Miss Pre-Teen Minnesota pageant. The pageant will be held at the Wellstone Center on April 29th in St. Paul, Minn., said a press release.

