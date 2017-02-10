Minnesota sends cash back to cities, ...

Minnesota sends cash back to cities, counties, but not enough

The state of Minnesota in 2017 will send $727,854,759 back to city and county governments in the form of local government aid . While County Program Aid is calculated based on factors such as population, percentage of households on food stamps or percentage of population older than 65, Local Government Aid to cities calculations are much more Byzantine.

