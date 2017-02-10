Minnesota sends cash back to cities, counties, but not enough
The state of Minnesota in 2017 will send $727,854,759 back to city and county governments in the form of local government aid . While County Program Aid is calculated based on factors such as population, percentage of households on food stamps or percentage of population older than 65, Local Government Aid to cities calculations are much more Byzantine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC