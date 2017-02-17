Minnesota inching closer to lifting ban on Sunday liquor sales
After several failures over the past few years, an effort to end the Sunday liquor sales ban is gaining momentum at the state capitol in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Both parties came together to advance a bill allowing Sunday sales by a vote of 85-to-45 on Monday.
