Minnesota House set for floor vote on Real ID
MNZ079-086>088-094-WIZ017-029-032>034-231100- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0002.170224T0000Z-170225T0600Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo- Trempealeau-Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 848 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * A wintry mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain are possible from Thursday night through Friday night. * Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch are possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC