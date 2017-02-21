Minnesota Holds First School Bus Driver Appreciation Day
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - To recognize Minnesota school bus drivers, who safely transport more than 760,000 students to and from school each day, Gov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed Feb. 22 the first ever School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.
