Minnesota governor to undergo surgery for cancer in March
FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton high fives Mia' Rose Strickland, 2, as she is held by her grandmother Verretta Strickland at a memorial picnic for Philandro Castile at the J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., July 14, 2016. Staff for Dayton, 70, said last week he was weighing treatment options after saying he had cancer in late January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC