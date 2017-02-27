Minnesota cop expected to plead not guilty in mana s death

This Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who prosecutors say shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6, 2016, traffic stop in Falcon heights, Minn., after Castile told him he was armed. Yanez is expected to enter his plea on manslaughter charges during a hearing Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

