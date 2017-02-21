Minneapolis and St. Paul paid sick leave ordinances: What you need to know
St. Paul and Minneapolis both passed city ordinances last year that require private employers to provide their workers with paid sick leave to care for themselves or family members. In Minneapolis, the earned leave regulations survived a recent court challenge filed by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which is appealing the decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
