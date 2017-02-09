Michigan men charged in killing of St. Paul father
Two Michigan men have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 42-year-old father in his St. Paul apartment building last spring. Christopher Jerome McKay, 51, and Matthew Alex Morton, 26, were both charged in January with unintentional second-degree murder, according to criminal complaints filed against them in Ramsey County District Court.
