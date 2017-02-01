Maplewood police chief Paul Schnell t...

Maplewood police chief Paul Schnell to leave his job, and law enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell - who in the past year has both clashed with the state's most powerful police union and worked hard to debate police culture in the wake of the Philando Castile shooting - told city officials this week that he hopes to leave his job by the end of the year. Schnell, who has been chief for about 3 1/2 years, said he does not have another job lined up, but there were "a couple things I'm interested in pursuing," on which he would not elaborate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) 5 hr PJM 61
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A... Jan 22 This Needs To Stop 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Jan 16 MIO 162
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan 5 what happened ren... 3
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Jan 2 The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Jan '17 Koopoo 2
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC