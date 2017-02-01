Maplewood police chief Paul Schnell to leave his job, and law enforcement
Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell - who in the past year has both clashed with the state's most powerful police union and worked hard to debate police culture in the wake of the Philando Castile shooting - told city officials this week that he hopes to leave his job by the end of the year. Schnell, who has been chief for about 3 1/2 years, said he does not have another job lined up, but there were "a couple things I'm interested in pursuing," on which he would not elaborate.
