Man Killed While Out for a Run in St. Paul, Local Attorney in Custody
A Twin Cities attorney is in custody after hitting and killing a man out for a run in St. Paul late Wednesday afternoon. Sixty-year-old Peter Holmes Berge of St. Paul struck and killed 35-year-old Scott Allen Spoo at the Mississippi River Boulevard intersection with Dayton Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. "Based on officers observations at the scene, Mr. Berge was believed to be impaired," said Steve Linders, public information coordinator for St. Paul police.
