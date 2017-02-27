Legal bills disputed in ongoing defamation case in Minnesota
Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura and the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle are fighting over legal bills that mounted during Ventura's defamation lawsuit. The Star Tribune reports that attorneys for Kyle's widow say Ventura lost his lawsuit and should reimburse the estate more than $37,300, plus a few other expenses.
