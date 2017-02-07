Lam to succeed Rossetto Kasper as 'Splendid Table' host
James Beard Award-winning columnist Francis Lam is succeeding Lynne Rossetto Kasper as the host of public radio's "The Splendid Table." Rossetto Kasper is retiring at the end of 2017 after 21 seasons of the culinary and lifestyle program.
