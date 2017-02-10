Huge Counterprotests Overwhelm 'Defun...

Huge Counterprotests Overwhelm 'Defund Planned Parenthood' Rallies

Anti-abortion groups called for 'Defund Planned Parenthood' demonstrations at more than 200 Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States on Saturday to pressure President Donald Trump to strip the women's health provider of federal funding. And the response was massive: Hundreds of different counter-demonstrations, large, small and in between, were held across the country Saturday - overwhelming the anti-choice rallies.

