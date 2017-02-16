Former St. Paul pizza worker gets jail for late-night bank deposit robberies
A St. Paul man who robbed Domino's Pizza employees as they attempted to make deposits will spend months in jail for the crimes. Demonte Cortez Johnson, 20, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court this month to 120 days in jail on two counts of felony-level simple robbery, according to court records.
