Former St. Paul pizza worker gets jai...

Former St. Paul pizza worker gets jail for late-night bank deposit robberies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

A St. Paul man who robbed Domino's Pizza employees as they attempted to make deposits will spend months in jail for the crimes. Demonte Cortez Johnson, 20, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court this month to 120 days in jail on two counts of felony-level simple robbery, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14) Feb 5 Phart In Jail 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Feb 2 PJM 61
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A... Jan 22 This Needs To Stop 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC