Former Marine found guilty of murder in Minn. 'ambush'

A former Marine who fired more than 20 rounds with a military-style assault rifle at two homeless people he let into his downtown St. Paul apartment last spring is guilty of murder. After several hours of deliberation Monday, a Ramsey County District Court jury convicted Scott Klund of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in the May 7 shooting at the Parkside apartments in Lowertown.

