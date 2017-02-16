'Draft Nolan' letter going out to tho...

'Draft Nolan' letter going out to thousands of DFLers

Read more: Star Tribune

A letter imploring more than 7,000 DFL activists to get behind an effort to draft Rep. Rick Nolan to run for governor is going out this week. The letter, signed by lawmakers, lobbyists and prominent DFL activists, makes the case that the DFL is on the precipice of what it calls a disaster -- becoming Wisconsin -- if the party does not reckon with its troubles and turn to Nolan as a candidate for governor.

