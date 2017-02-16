'Draft Nolan' letter going out to thousands of DFLers
A letter imploring more than 7,000 DFL activists to get behind an effort to draft Rep. Rick Nolan to run for governor is going out this week. The letter, signed by lawmakers, lobbyists and prominent DFL activists, makes the case that the DFL is on the precipice of what it calls a disaster -- becoming Wisconsin -- if the party does not reckon with its troubles and turn to Nolan as a candidate for governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC