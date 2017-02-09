DFLers introduce bills to legalize recreational weed in Minnesota
The Republican majority likely won't even give them a hearing, but the lawmakers' lead could inspire more stoners to fight for legalization. In the wildly unpredictable year that saw Donald Trump become president, the recreational marijuana market exploded, becoming legal in eight states plus Washington D.C. Retail vacancies in those states are at an all-time low.
