Council stays focused on future of Preston
The Preston City Council members had their eyes focused on the future during their Monday, Feb. 6, meeting as they discussed future funding for several proposed projects within the city. Councilmember Robert Maust asked his fellow council members to consider funding options for the proposed veterans home and the Riverside Center project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican-Leader.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC