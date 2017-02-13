BWW Review: the Highwaymen at History Theatre
Hats off to the artists seeking a theatrical way to tell the story of how one thriving African-American community was demolished in order to build part of the Eisenhower era highway system. The city here is Saint Paul, MN, but similar history can be found in plenty of places: Charlotte, NC; Baltimore, MD; Pittsburgh, PA, among them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC