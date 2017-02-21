At the Drive-In, Pixies coming to St. Paul's renovated Palace Theatre
The historic St. Paul venue -- which is set to open March 10 following a two-year, $15.6 million renovation -- just added two big names to its growing list of shows: At the Drive-In and the Pixies. The ATDI booking is especially interesting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC