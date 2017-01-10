Art, Race, and a Nation on Stage Sets Scene for New History Center Exhibit
For 40 years, Penumbra Theatre has ignited social change through art grounded in the African American experience. Discover Penumbra with the new exhibit, "Penumbra Theatre at 40: Art, Race and a Nation on Stage," Feb. 18 to July 30, 2017, at the Minnesota History Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|Proud Honkey Hater
|41
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC