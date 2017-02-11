Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally nationwide
Ed Carver, holding his son, protests outside a Planned Parenthood health center in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Saturday. SEATTLE - Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Trump staged rallies around the country today calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood, but in some cities counter-protests dwarfed the demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|15 hr
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC