Anti-abortion activists, counter-prot...

Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally nationwide

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Toledo Blade

Ed Carver, holding his son, protests outside a Planned Parenthood health center in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Saturday. SEATTLE - Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Trump staged rallies around the country today calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood, but in some cities counter-protests dwarfed the demonstrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) 15 hr Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14) Feb 5 Phart In Jail 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Feb 2 PJM 61
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A... Jan 22 This Needs To Stop 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC