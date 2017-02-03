Answer Man: 'Variety of donors' suppo...

Answer Man: 'Variety of donors' supported museum tour

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Post-Bulletin

One feature of the Thinkery in Austin, Texas, is this futuristic playground area. The 40,000-square-foot facility was formerly known as the Austin Children's Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14) 16 hr Phart In Jail 5
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Sun Proud Honkey Hater 41
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Feb 2 PJM 61
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A... Jan 22 This Needs To Stop 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Jan 16 MIO 162
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan '17 what happened ren... 3
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC