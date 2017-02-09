Abortion, immigration, race relations fuel Twin Cities protests set for Saturday
Three hot-button topics making headlines in Minnesota and around the nation are fueling public action at three locations in the Twin Cities this weekend. Activism in the form of street protests has ramped up a notch or more since Donald Trump began acting on numerous fiercely debated issues upon becoming president three weeks ago.
