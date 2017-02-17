5 injured as up to 60 rounds fired outside Maplewood nightclub
An argument escalated into gunfire at a Maplewood nightclub early Saturday, wounding five and sending clubgoers into chaos, according to Maplewood police. Thirty to 60 rounds were fired at the Stargate Bar & Nightclub, located in a strip mall on Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue W., and police said the outcome of the shooting could have been much worse.
