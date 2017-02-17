5 injured as up to 60 rounds fired outside Maplewood nightclub

An argument escalated into gunfire at a Maplewood nightclub early Saturday, wounding five and sending clubgoers into chaos, according to Maplewood police. Thirty to 60 rounds were fired at the Stargate Bar & Nightclub, located in a strip mall on Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue W., and police said the outcome of the shooting could have been much worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.