Without star chef, where do hot Mpls. restaurants Nighthawks, Birdie go from here?
As the calendar flips to a new year, a major transition is underway at the restaurant duo Nighthawks and Birdie in south Minneapolis. Landon Schoenefeld, the chef and public face of the two restaurants, plated his last dishes at the end of the year, making the decision last fall to move in a different direction.
