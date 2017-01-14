Week in Photos: 1-14-17

Week in Photos: 1-14-17

The Eyota and Dover Volunteer Fire Departments respond to a one-vehicle rollover Monday afternoon in Eyota. The occupant of the vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Highway 42 and drove into a residence, was transported for medical care, according to Eyota Training Chief Bill MacMonegle.

