Watch soap bubbles freeze
A photographer in St. Paul, Minnesota captured this mesmerizing footage of soap bubbles freezing. It looks like time-lapse but it's actually in real time! Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|56
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC