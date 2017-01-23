UPDATE 1-Insurer Travelers profit beats as investment earnings rise

A large chunk of insurers' earnings come from investing their customers' premiums until the money is needed to pay claims. St. Paul, Minnesota-based Travelers said its net income rose 8.9 percent to $943 million, or $3.28 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $866 million, or $2.83 per share, a year earlier.

