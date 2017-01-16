Trump gets his lumps from MLK speakers
Trump gets his lumps from MLK speakers Hundreds march to celebrate King in St. Paul; speakers touch on inequalities Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/minnesota/2017/01/16/trump-gets-his-lumps-mlk-speakers/96648194/ ST. PAUL - Hundreds of people marched through downtown St. Paul on Monday to celebrate the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. At the end of the mile-long route, city and state leaders reflected on the civil rights advances that King promoted throughout his life.
