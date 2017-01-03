Trooper uninjured after squad struck ...

Trooper uninjured after squad struck on I-35E

Friday

A Minnesota State trooper was unhurt, but his squad car was rumpled with a big dent Friday morning after it was hit by another motorist in I-35E in St. Paul. The trooper had stopped on the right shoulder to help a motorist who had crashed in the southbound lanes of I-35E near Randolph Avenue and Ayd Mill Road.

St. Paul, MN

