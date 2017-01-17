Thousands rally against Trump at Minnesota women's march
Carrying signs such as ``Keep Your Tiny Hands Off Of My Uterus!!'' and ``We Will Not Be Silenced!'' many demonstrators wore pink caps or scarves and some pushed baby buggies as they streamed to the rally, held the same day as marches in Washington and elsewhere in the U.S. and around the world. Kjerstin Hagen, 28, of St. Paul, who teaches middle-school special education students at an American Indian magnet school, said she had to reassure students after Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in November.
